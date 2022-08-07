Operator shortage leads to more MetroBus delays Friday

Metro Transit said riders should expect delays of 60 minutes or more on some routes Friday.

ST. LOUIS — MetroBus riders in St. Louis are advised to plan ahead to avoid travel delays of an hour or more Friday.

In a Tweet Friday morning, St. Louis Metro Transit said riders on some routes would experience significant delays for the second day in a row due to operator shortages.

Thursday's delays were cited as part of Metro's issues with contractor negotiations with their partners at Amalgamated Transit Union Local 788 and "organized work action by the union" causing staffing issues.

Thursday's delays were initially anticipated to only be about 30 minutes, but were updated later announced to be lasting longer than an hour.

For information on which routes will be impacted Friday, visit the Transit app or contact Metro by calling 314-231-2345 or texting at 314-289-6873.