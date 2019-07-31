ST. LOUIS — A heads up for MetroBus riders Wednesday morning.

Riders might experience delays due to a driver shortage. Metro is asking people to allow extra to get to where they’re going.

Riders can check the status of their route by calling 314-231-2345 or by texting 314-207-9786.

Metro had a similar issue just last week. According to a systemwide alert, an unusually high number of MetroBus operators called in sick.

Top stories people are reading right now: