ST. LOUIS — A heads up for MetroBus riders Wednesday morning.
Riders might experience delays due to a driver shortage. Metro is asking people to allow extra to get to where they’re going.
Riders can check the status of their route by calling 314-231-2345 or by texting 314-207-9786.
Metro had a similar issue just last week. According to a systemwide alert, an unusually high number of MetroBus operators called in sick.
