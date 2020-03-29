ST. LOUIS — Four Metro bus routes will be suspended starting Monday as Metro Transit adjusts its service schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The routes primarily serve businesses that are temporarily closed, and have seen "significantly low ridership numbers during the COVID-19 crisis," Metro Transit said in a statement.

The following routes will be suspended:

No. 1 Gold,

No. 5 Green,

No. 17 Mackenzie, and

No. 59 Oakland.

Several other routes that have seen low ridership will also now be only supported by Metro Call-A-Ride vans:

No. 56 Kirkwood-Webster,

No. Patterson-Redman,

No. Christian Hospital, and

No. 174X Halls Ferry Express.

Ridership on Metro Transit was down nearly 40% two days the week of March 16 compared with "baseline" figures, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

RELATED: Metro ridership plummets — and it's going to get worse, official says

"Transit ridership remains stronger on some of Metro’s busiest bus routes, while others that serve businesses and schools that have temporarily closed carried fewer passengers in past weeks," a Metro Transit press release said. "As a result, Metro is shifting its available personnel and transit vehicles in response to this fluid situation."

The new adjustments add to previous adjustments that were made March 23. For more information on all the changes, click here.

More local stories:

RELATED: Hillsboro officer killed, 10-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash

RELATED: St. Louis issues new restrictions on recreational facilities

RELATED: Burned body found inside box trailer in south St. Louis County

RELATED: T-Rex tacos! Mission Taco delivers to curbside for hungry dinosaur