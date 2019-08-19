ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit said it will not be able to cover all the routes this evening due to a driver shortage resulting from a high number of sick calls.

Sunday night, Metro said they already had a high number of sick calls for Monday, causing slowdowns Monday morning. Monday afternoon, Metro announced it would not be able to serve all afternoon and evening MetroBus trips. The shortage also means the Redbird Express won't run and MetroLink will be on a limited schedule.

Metro Transit Information will be available until 7 p.m. Due to a high volume of calls, Metro says texting is recommended for a quick response. The phone number is 314-231-2345 and the text line is 314-207-9786.

MetroLink blue line trains are back and running between Shrewsbury-Landsdowne I-44 and Fairview Heights MetroLink Station. Metro does expect delays of up to 10 minutes on both the Red and Blue lines.

Starting at 7 p.m., the blue line will only operate between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Stations. Both the red and blue line will operate on a 20-minute frequency. Riders should expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

The Redbird Express will not be in service for tonight's Cardinals game.

Early Monday morning, James Eggers waited and waited at his regular bus stop. One phone call to the Metro Information Center and four hours later, Eggers was finally on his way.

Eggers said the woman he spoke with at the Information Center did not offer him much assistance.

"She told me you know the drivers have all called in sick and she used all called in sick. She didn't tell me what time the bus was going to come."

When his bus did finally come, it took another hour to get him to his destination.

Connor O'Shay also depends on Metro Transit services to get around town.

"It's the lifeblood," O'Shay said, "It's how I get to work. It's how I pay my rent."

Both Eggers and O'Shay were not upset with the drivers. Instead, O'Shay had a message for Metro management.

"You need to get to the table and make something work with these people. They're salt of the earth people and they deserve more."

Metro Transit declined Five On Your Side's interview request but wrote in a statement that due to sick calls and refusal to work extra assignments they will not be able to service all trips like usual. Metro Transit also said they are utilizing every employee they can, but that will not be enough.

