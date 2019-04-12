ST. LOUIS — Three MetroLink stations will participate in a pop-up coat exchange in December.

The initiative is taking place at the Belleville MetroLink station, North Hanley station and the north county transit center from Dec. 6 through the 20.

To kick off the initiative, from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Dec. 6, representatives from area organizations will serve cookies and hot chocolate and encourage riders to take a coat if they need one of leave any coats they want to donate.

Police and public safety officers will be randomly distributing hats and gloves along the MetroLink alignment throughout the day. The pop-up coat exchange will be available at each site through Dec. 20.

Belleville MetroLink Station, 718 Scheel Street, Belleville, IL 62220

North Hanley MetroLink Station, 4398 Hanley Road, Berkeley, MO 63134

North County Transit Center, 3140 Pershall Road, St. Louis, MO 63136

Other stories

RELATED: 2 St. Louis burger joints among the best in the country

RELATED: Woman shot and killed after fight in north St. Louis County

RELATED: Search underway in Missouri for missing 36-year-old mother