EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A vehicle was struck by a MetroLink in St. Clair county earlier this afternoon, closing MetroLink stations between Emerson Park and Fairview Heights stations.
The collision occurred on Kingshighway just east of the Washington Park station.
MetroBus shuttles are still in effect between Emerson Park and Fairview Heights stations.
Passengers traveling through this area are currently experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes, said Jerry Vallely, a spokesman for Bi-State Development.
MetroLink passengers should expect Station Shuttles to continue operating in this area for the rest of the evening to accommodate repairs. Westbound Illinois MetroLink riders can avoid delays by boarding trains at the Emerson Park, 5th & Missouri or East Riverfront Stations.
Missouri MetroLink service is not being impacted.
The East St. Louis Police Department is investigating the incident.
