MetroLink delays improve Thursday morning

As of 6:30 a.m., the blue line had no delays and the red line was delayed by 10 minutes.

ST. LOUIS — After about an hour of delays on both MetroLink train lines, the blue line is no longer experiencing delays, and the red line is only delayed by 10 minutes.

In a statement issued at 5:20 Thursday morning, Metro Transit said the blue line was delayed by 40 minutes, and the red line was delayed by 20 minutes. Metro Transit said staffing shortages were the cause for the delays.

By 6:30, Metro released another update saying delays had improved to only 10 minutes on the red line with no delays on the blue line.

Trains are scheduled to arrive every 20 minutes.

Due to the flash flooding in late July, certain MetroLink stations experienced extreme damage due to high water levels. Tuesday, Metro Transit said it would likely be several months before all repairs were made and train lines were fully operational.

The majority of damage is along a two-mile stretch of the MetroLink system, from the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to the Delmar Loop Station. The red line and blue line meet at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station, and the DeBalivere signal house, which is critical in maintaining safe operations at the intersection, is a total loss, Metro said. That means the blue line can't connect with the red line at the station.

For the latest information on service, riders can visit the Special MetroLink Operations page. Those with questions or who want help planning their Metro commute can contact Metro Transit Information Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. by calling 314-231-2345 or texting 314-207-9786.