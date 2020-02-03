ST. LOUIS — MetroLink trains are running again between the Civic Center and Fairview Heights stations after services were halted Sunday night due to a downed power line.

Trains are running on a single track between the 5th and Missouri and Emerson Park stations. Blue line trains are only running between the Shrewsbury and Stadium stations.

Trains will be running on schedule and passengers won't see any delays, MetroLink said.

Power issues were caused Sunday night by a downed catenary line, which is part of the overhead system that supplies power to the trains.

As of 4 a.m., MetroLink said crews were still working to make repairs.

More local stories: