ST. LOUIS — A spokesperson with MetroLink said that several shots were fired on a MetroLink train at the Forest Park station on Wednesday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere Avenue at about 8:24 p.m. Police said a suspect is in custody.

Trains are bypassing the station while police investigate.

RELATED: County to add 16 officers, 2 sergeants to patrol MetroLink in the city

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

