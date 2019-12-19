ST. LOUIS — A spokesperson with MetroLink said that several shots were fired on a MetroLink train at the Forest Park station on Wednesday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the station at Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere Avenue at about 8:24 p.m. Police said a suspect is in custody.
Trains are bypassing the station while police investigate.
RELATED: County to add 16 officers, 2 sergeants to patrol MetroLink in the city
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
OTHER LOCAL STORIES
RELATED: Troubled Southwest Crossing apartments under new management
RELATED: This utility company is looking for thousands of former customers to give them money
RELATED: 'The Dark Overlord' hacking group member facing charges in St. Louis
RELATED: 14-year-old killed in UTV accident in Illinois
RELATED: Meet the St. Louis Aquarium otters | Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn