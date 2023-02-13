MetroLink switches to single-car trains while camera systems under repair

Some routes on the Red and Blue lines will be operating with single-car trains while MetroLink works to improve security and safety for passengers.

ST. LOUIS — Starting Monday morning, MetroLink riders will see fewer train cars on the tracks.

Some of the older MetroLink cars have voltage issues within the camera systems.

These cars have been temporarily taken out of service while crews repair the security cameras.

If you ride the MetroLink Red Line, you'll mostly see the usual two-car trains on your commute, but there will be an occasional one-car train pulling into the station.

On the blue line, most of the trains running during the repair period will be single-car. But, during the morning rush hours, MetroLink will add a two-car train on the tracks to avoid slow-downs and disruptions.

If you're riding on the single-car trains, you can enter and exit from any door on the train. But, you will need to wait for the train at the end of the platform, where the first car normally pulls into a station.

We're told MetroLink service should continue according to the normal weekday and weekend schedules, even with the changes.

The changes will continue until the camera systems on the old cars have been fixed.

Customers who have questions or are in need of assistance should contact Metro Transit Information by calling 314-231-2345 or by texting 314-207-9786, available Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.