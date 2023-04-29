Trains resume after fatal shooting on MetroLink property Saturday morning

The Maplewood Police Department said there was a fatal shooting Saturday morning on the property of the Maplewood-Manchester station.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — MetroLink service has resumed between the Shrewsbury-Landsdowne I-44 and Brentwood I-64 stations following a fatal Saturday morning shooting.

The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed its detectives were leading the homicide investigation.

Trains service was halted in the area for around two hours as police investigated. As of 12:30 p.m., service was restored, though customers may experience minor delays. Shuttles that had been transporting passengers while service was halted are now canceled.