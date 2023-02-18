Mardi Gras celebration brings thousands to Soulard

It's the 44th year Soulard hosted Mardi Gras celebrations. This year's parade theme was "That's Entertainment."

ST. LOUIS — Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets of Soulard on Saturday to celebrate Mardi Gras!

It was the 44th year Soulard has hosted Mardi Gras celebrations.

A lot of the usual traditions were in place, but a few things looked a little different. Including the parade route and the first ever "Mayor's Ball After Party" that happened on Friday night.

This year's Bud Light Grand Parade theme was "That's Entertainment."

According to Bess McCoy, with the Mardi Gras Foundation, 80 crews road on floats and entertained the crowd.

"We can’t have a parade without our crews," she said.

There was everything from Vegas show girls to floats inspired by movies like the "Wizard of Oz" and "Forrest Gump."

Mardi Gras generates about $20 million for the regional economy every year, according to McCoy.

"About 25% of the people who come to St. Louis for Mardi Gras are from out of town, so a lot of that is new revenue. This is a huge tradition here in the city and one that makes a huge different in our region," she said.

Of course, the big crowds also meant added safety measures.

McCoy said St. Louis Police had increased presence along the parade route and throughout the day in Soulard.

"Our goal every year is to put on a Mardi Gras that is both fun and safe. We work really closely with the St. Louis Police Department. We also bring in our own secondary security to make sure that people can come to Soulard, have a great time, but also be safe," she said.

McCoy added that 17 million beads rain from the sky every year for Mardi Gras in Soulard.

For some families, like Angie Cunetto's, it's a family tradition to be a part of the parade.

"My stepdaughter is pregnant, I'm going to be a grandma for the first time, so she's not here this year, but her, her husband, my daughter and my son are going to take over the tradition over the coming years," she said.

For other families, like the Welker's, it's a family tradition to watch the fun unfold.

"It's all just really chill and so fun. We need that more now," Lindsey Welker said.

Throughout the crowd of thousands there were many first-timers, like Steve Boots.

"This is so much fun, I didn't expect this. This is awesome," he said.

Renee Curfman and her family also experienced Mardi Gras for the first time together as St. Louis residents. They just moved here six months ago.

"We absolutely love it. I feel like we are finally home," she said.

Mayor Tishaura Jones said she met several people who came in from out-of-state to experience the fun.