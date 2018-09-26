The MICDS community is mourning the sudden loss of recent graduate Charlie Gillis.

Charlie was on his way back to college at the University of Kansas when he was seriously injured in a car crash. He never regained consciousness and was taken off life support after his family said their goodbyes.

Charlie graduated from MICDS in 2016 and was in St. Louis for the school’s homecoming festivities.

“Charlie’s passing leaves a gaping hole in our hearts and in our community. A dedicated student and talented artist and athlete, he was a Ram through and through,” MICDS’ Head of School Lisa Lyle wrote to the school’s community. Charlie played football, was captain of track and field and an All-State pole vaulter.

Charlie’s death hits the MICDS community especially hard. His family has deep ties to the private St. Louis County school—dating back to the family’s first graduate in 1904.

He has three siblings who all graduated from MICDS within the last five years. His father Jack is an alumnus and his mother Jenn has been a Senior Kindergarten teacher at MICDS since 2004.

“He was like a big brother to Jenn’s SK students throughout the years. My children loved him, and he was a joy to be around,” one MICDS parent shared.

The school shared that Charlie continued a school tradition when he was thrown into the campus pond because he was the first senior in his class to be accepted into college.

“How fitting that he could be the star of this time-honored tradition at MICDS given his family’s long history at the School,” Lyle wrote.

Funeral arrangements are pending. For more information on how to help the family and offer condolences, read the full statement from MICDS here.

