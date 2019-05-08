ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — On the fifth anniversary of his son’s death, Michael Brown Sr. plans to ask for the case to be reopened.

Brown announced he will hold a news conference this Friday, Aug. 9 at the St. Louis County Justice Center. He wants the investigation into his son’s death to be reopened. He’ll be joined by local and national leaders and supporters, according to the Michael Brown Foundation.

Michael Brown was shot and killed by Officer Darren Wilson in 2014. Wilson claimed self-defense and a grand jury cleared him of any wrongdoing.

