ST. LOUIS — Singer Michael Bublé will be performing at the Enterprise Center March 22, 2019.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19 at Ticketmaster.

According to a press release, every full priced ticket purchased for the tour includes a standard CD or digital copy of Bublé’s new album, love.

Bublé has completed five sold out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold over 60 million records over the course of his career.

