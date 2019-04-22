ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

He has been placed on the list due to tendinitis in his left knee.

Wacha, who was 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA in his first four starts this season, including a 6-3 win over the Brewers in his start on April 17, is leading the Cardinals pitching staff with his 24 strikeouts in 21.1 innings pitched.

Drew Robinson has been called up from Memphis (AAA) for the second time this season. He was also on the Cardinals opening day roster.

The Cardinals take on the Brewers at Busch Stadium at 6:45 p.m. on Monday.