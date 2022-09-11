Mid Rivers Schnucks recalls ground beef sold Sunday

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Schnuck Markets, Inc. released a statement Sunday afternoon recalling ground beef from the Mid Rivers store in St. Peters, Missouri.
The store is voluntarily recalling fresh ground beef that was purchased by customers between 1:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
The Mid Rivers store is located at 577 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
According to the press release, the ground beef product may contain metal shavings.
The affected products, according to the release, includes:
- 73% ground beef
- 80/20 ground beef
- 93/7 fine ground beef
- 80/20 chuck ground beef
- 90/10 fine ground sirloin
Customers who purchased one of the products with a sell-by date of Sept. 12 should return the product to the Mid Rivers store for a full refund or exchange.
There have been no reported illnesses or injuries, according to the Schnucks press release. No other stores are affected.
Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.