Mid Rivers Schnucks recalls ground beef sold Sunday

Ground beef that was sold between 10:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 is being recalled.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Schnuck Markets, Inc. released a statement Sunday afternoon recalling ground beef from the Mid Rivers store in St. Peters, Missouri.

The store is voluntarily recalling fresh ground beef that was purchased by customers between 1:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Mid Rivers store is located at 577 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.

According to the press release, the ground beef product may contain metal shavings.

The affected products, according to the release, includes:

73% ground beef

80/20 ground beef

93/7 fine ground beef

80/20 chuck ground beef

90/10 fine ground sirloin

Customers who purchased one of the products with a sell-by date of Sept. 12 should return the product to the Mid Rivers store for a full refund or exchange.

There have been no reported illnesses or injuries, according to the Schnucks press release. No other stores are affected.