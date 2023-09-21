MidAmerica Airport will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise on Sept. 26

The airport will be closed to the public during the plane mishap exercise.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — MidAmerica St. Louis Airport will conduct a training exercise at its airport base in Mascoutah, Ill. on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The training allows the airport to practice responding to an incident involving a plane. The training is closed to the public, but first responders may be visible.

The goal is to improve and test emergency response efforts, according to a statement released by MidAmerica.

Access to the airport will be restricted between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. that day.

MidAmerica said they want to avoid any confusion or concerns about the exercise.

"We want to ensure that area residents who may witness any emergency activity during the exercise timeframe are aware that the incident is not real," the airport said in an emailed statement.

The exercise will involve a plane that will experience several bird strikes causing a return to the airport. During the landing, the plane will have a hard landing on the runway which will lead to structural damage, fire, and emergency response teams that will work together to quickly respond.

“While the incident is not real, the response activities will be practiced in a manner that is as realistic as possible,” said Darren James, Interim Director of MidAmerica.

The agencies that will be participating in this exercise include Mascoutah Emergency Medical Services, Mascoutah Police Department, MedStar Emergency Medical Services, O'Fallon Fire Department, St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency and the Scott Air Force Base FIre Department.

“This is a great opportunity for us to coordinate our county efforts and local emergency response teams and ensure we are prepared should an event like this ever occur at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport,” said Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman.

MidAmerica and other airports conduct these full-scale emergency exercises every three years to comply with the Federal Aviation Administration.