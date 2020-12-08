Mid County library temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The branch will be disinfected before it reopens for curbside service

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A library in St. Louis County has temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The St. Louis County Library said its Mid County branch is closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The branch will be disinfected before it reopens for curbside service.

A spokesperson said in an email, employees at all St. Louis County Library locations follow CDC and county safety guidelines, which include wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, limiting prolonged interactions between staff and patrons, installing Plexiglas barriers, quarantining returned materials for 96 hours and following enhanced cleaning procedures.