ST. LOUIS — Mike Arnold, the owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus, passed away from his injuries, his family said.

Friday morning, Arnold's family posted an update to their GoFundMe page announcing his death. Their full statements are below. In part, the family said, "Our family is very heavy hearted today. We have lost one of the very best people in our little world. He fought hard but I'm so sad to say that his body couldn't fight any longer and he lost the battle yesterday evening."

Arnold was struck by fleeing carjackers in downtown St. Louis on Saturday afternoon. Both drivers, a 20-year-old and an 18-year-old, intentionally struck Arnold before running into a light pole, charging documents said. The 20-year-old had his bond set at $200,000, and the 18-year-old had her bond set at $40,000.

Arnold was known around the St. Louis area as Gus Gus the Fun Bus, a prominent voice in the city's restaurant and beer scene. His business, the 'Fun Bus' in 'Gus Gus,' is a 14-passenger 'fun bus' available for wine tours and other various eat and drink locations, as well as events, around the region.

In response to Arnold's injury last weekend, numerous eateries offered various portions of their daily sales toward his recovery process. The fundraisers began Friday morning and will run through Monday at most of the locations. For a complete list of fundraising locations, click here.

The Arnold family's full statements are below:

Our family is very heavy hearted today. We have lost one of the very best people in our little world. Everyone has known of the circumstances of Mike Arnold's battle these past few days, after being struck by a truck Saturday. He fought hard but I'm so sad to say that his body couldn't fight any longer and he lost the battle yesterday evening.

Our family is heartbroken. We've lost a wonderful loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, & friend to so many. We've lost the most important part of what made our big giant family complete.

We want to honor his memory at this time by remembering the happy times and the wonderful person that he was. Please honor the family's wishes at this time and keep the positive thoughts and vibes going.

Thanks for all your love and support, everyone.

There is no way to overstate how heartbreaking this loss is. Please know that Mike's family is endlessly appreciative of all of the positivity and love that they have received this past week from you and they need even more of it now more than ever. As this fundraising campaign now transitions from a "medical fund" to an all-purpose fundraiser to help the family cover medical, funeral, and future loss of earnings, please don't stop giving and sharing out this link and definitely drop by as many of the fundraisers being thrown at all the various restaurants and breweries that Mike loved so much.

If you are a local business that would like to plan your own fundraiser and add it to our growing list, please message us.

If you would like to make a large direct donation to the family, please message us and we will provide mailing information.

If you have any awesome stories of photos of Mike that you would like to share, please post them on the comments!

This is a time to celebrate the life of Mike Arnold and a great way to honor him is to follow his lead and tap into his unending river of enthusiasm for all of the incredible people and places that make the Greater St. Louis region so magical. Get out and explore this weekend. Support local businesses and eat delicious things. Make an adventure out of it and whenever possible, do it with family and friends.

We love you so much, Mike.



There are fundraisers planned to help his family. Check out Mike’s GoFundMe page, here.

Here are the fundraisers -

**Friday, 6/22**



Kirkwood Station Brewing : Donating 100% of beer sales from the Moore Bier Series. Begins at 5pm, also accepting cash donations on-site. One free pint for anyone donating $10 or more. (updated - was mistakenly listed as Thursday).

Exit Six Pub & Brewery : Donating 20% of all sales. Special raffles and prizes happening.



Craft Beer Cellar Clayton : Donating a portion of bar sales from 4 to 8pm.

Alpha Brewing Company: Donating 20% of all sales.



Good News Brewing Company : Donating 15% of all sales



Sugarfire Smokehouse : Running a very special, Special all day at all restaurants.





**Saturday, 6/23**



Steve's Hot Dogs (both locations): Donating 15% of all sales, all day long. The Hill loation (2131 Marconi) is open 10 am to 4 pm. The TG location is 3457 Magnolia from 11 am to 11 pm.



Sugarfire Pie: Donating 15% of all sales, all day long.





**Monday, 6/25**



O'Fallon Brewery : Donating 20% of all sales and collecting cash donations. Come in wearing a GusGusFunBus shirt for a free flight glass pour of one of their everyday beers.



Charleville Brewing Company : Opening from 5-9pm for a special fundraiser event. More details to come.



Ices Plain & Fancy : Donating 20% of all sales all day.





**All Month Long**



Sriracha Grenada : Donating 100% of profits from online sales through July 19th

