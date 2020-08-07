'St. Louis is a special place' | Mike Bush celebrates 35 years at 5 On Your Side

"I have been so lucky to meet so many amazing people and to tell their stories. It’s been the greatest honor of my life."

ST. LOUIS — Anchor and reporter Mike Bush celebrated 35 years at 5 On Your Side on July 8.

He wrote a Facebook post where he talked about his first day at the station and gave thanks to his viewers and colleagues.

“I remember driving to work on my first day at KSDK and how nervous I was," Bush wrote. "Would St. Louis accept me? Would my colleagues? Would I still be making this drive after my short two-year contract was up? Well, that was 35 years ago today and I am still making the drive! And it’s all thanks to you.”

He went on to say how grateful he is to the people of St. Louis for inviting him into their living rooms for the past 35 years. He said its been the “greatest honor” of his life.

“And I am especially grateful to my colleagues both past and present. If not for their talents, counsel and generosity, I don’t know where I’d be,” Bush wrote. “Despite all our challenges, St. Louis is a special place.”

Bush started his career at 5 On Your Side as a sports reporter in 1985, after working in Tucson and Kansas City. He was promoted to sports director a year later.

He started transitioning from sports to news in 2002, when he anchored Sunday evening shows while still working as sports director. He moved to news full-time in 2003.

Bush is also known for his segment called Making a Difference, which shines a light on people who are making helping others in the community.