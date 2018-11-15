ST. LOUIS - It was a very special Sunday for the kids at Annie’s Hope.

The group helps children cope with the death of a parent or someone close to them.

Annie’s Hope celebrated 20 years of helping the community.

The party included magicians, arts and crafts, music and food.

But what really stood out was the bond among those who’ve suffered loss, but have come to find meaning in spite of the pain.

“We’re looking past where we’ve been we’re having fun today, and we’re looking toward the future,” says Becky Byrne, executive director of Annie’s Hope.

Annie's Hope has helped 50 thousand children and adults in the past 20 years.

For more on the important mission of this organization, visit

https://annieshope.org/

© 2018 KSDK