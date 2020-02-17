ST. LOUIS — Members of a local military band put on a President's Day performance at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum on Monday.

Windfall, the woodwind quintet from the 135th Army Band, performed its President's Day Concert in the museum's west gallery lobby.

The 135th Army Band is stationed in Springfield, Missouri, and is one of several military bands stationed across the U.S.

"Army Bands provide music throughout the spectrum of military operations to instill in our soldiers the will to fight and win, foster the support of our citizens, and promote our national interests at home and abroad," the U.S. Army's website said.

Windfall was also set to perform at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site at 2 p.m.

More local stories:

Off-duty police officer shot multiple times at Ferguson Walmart while working security FERGUSON, Mo. - An off-duty Calverton Park police officer was shot multiple times while working security at a Ferguson Walmart Sunday night, and police are looking for the gunman. St. Louis County Police Department Spokesman Ben Granda said the officer was working as a security guard while in full uniform at the Walmart on West Florissant when he spotted a shoplifter at around 7:15.

RELATED: Bunker Hill woman killed after skid loader falls off flatbed trailer

RELATED: 'It's for everybody' | Producers of 'Hair Love' talk about the film's message

RELATED: Jay Bouwmeester returning to St. Louis Sunday