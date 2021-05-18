2 US military pilots suffer minor injuries after being ejected from fighter jet at MidAmerica Airport

Both pilots were taken to the hospital and one has been released

MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Two military pilots suffered minor injuries after they were ejected from a fighter jet that was on the runway at MidAmerica Airport Tuesday morning.

The Boeing F-15QA departed the runway at MidAmerica around 7:30 a.m., but the emergency ejection happened while the plane was on the runway, not during flight.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist captured video from the scene, which showed the jet sitting on the runway without its canopy.

A Mascoutah Fire Department chief told 5 On Your Side that the department was requested at the airport and remained on standby.

The F-15QA jet was slated to be transferred to the Qatari Air Force through a foreign military sales program, the spokesperson said. (Qatar is located in the Persian Gulf, just east of Saudi Arabia.)

Military personnel from Scott Air Force Base are part of the training program involving the jet, according to a tweet posted in February.

Who's that new guy in our airspace? It's Boeing's new F-15QA designed for the Qatar Emiri Air Force. Operating out of MidAmerica Airport, formal training and instruction will be given to the pilots of this new aircraft over the next several months--supported by Scott's OSS team! pic.twitter.com/pks31DGOqo — Scott Air Force Base (@ScottAFB) February 23, 2021

In April 2020, Boeing completed the first flight of the F-15AQ from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, according to a press release from Boeing. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded Boeing a $6.2 billion contract in 2017 to manufacture 36 F-15 fighter jets for Qatar's Air Force.