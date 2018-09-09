ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A military vehicle crashed and caught on fire Sunday morning a little south of Farmington, Mo.

The Wolf Creek Fire Department responded to northbound US-67 just north of the Madison County line. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming out of a military road tractor, which was flipped over in the shoulder. The cabin was smashed.

Fire officials have not released any details about potential injuries.

The Doe Run Fire District also responded to the scene to assist with the crash and fire.

