2 $1 million lottery tickets sold in St. Louis area this weekend

The winners matched all five white-ball numbers in the Mega Millions and Powerball games to win $1 million each

ST. LOUIS — Check your tickets, because two lucky Missouri Lottery players in the St. Louis area just became millionaires!

The Missouri Lottery said two tickets were sold over the weekend that matched all five white-ball numbers to win $1 million each:

A Mega Millions ticket was sold Friday night at Schnucks on 12756 Olive Blvd. in west St. Louis County. The winning combination was 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60. The Mega Ball number was 24.

A Powerball ticket was sold Saturday night at Dirt Cheap on 102 McDonald Lane in O'Fallon, Missouri. It matched the night's winning numbers of 5, 8, 17, 27 and 28. The Powerball number was 14.

The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The claims must be made by appointment only at one of four Missouri Lottery offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City or Springfield.

This is the second weekend in a row that someone won big in O'Fallon. On Jan. 16, someone bought a $1 million winning Powerball ticket at the Circle K at 602 N. Main Street.

READ ALSO: The odds of winning a Mega Millions Jackpot