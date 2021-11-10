Millstadt Library seeking millions of dollars to start new chapter

“We have to secure $2.6-million, or our local share, by June 30th of 2022,” said Lauko. “It’s kind of tight.”

MILLSTADT, Ill. — A local library is hoping for a new home, but in order for it to happen, they're asking for your help in the form of more than $2.6 million.

For more than 50 years, a 1500-square-foot space in the Millstadt Municipal Building has been the go-to for a good book.

“We have well over 10,000,” said Millstadt Library Director Nichole Lauko.

Since the building was constructed, the town has more than doubled in size, and the space inside has gotten a little cramped.

That’s why Lauko believes it could be time for the town to close the book on this building and start a new chapter.

“We have absolutely no storage,” said Lauko. “We joke that the director’s office is just like a closet. We have to weed out a lot of new items that could be kept in circulation just because there’s not enough room.”

The library has already secured a nearly $1.3 million grant from the state of Illinois.

“We have to secure $2.6-million, or our local share, by June 30th of 2022,” said Lauko. “It’s kind of tight.”

However, in a world where everything is seemingly a click away, Lauko thinks the new building will allow Millstadt to go beyond books.

“I know some people don’t read books anymore and that’s fine,” said Lauko. “Libraries are so much more now. There are DVD’s, CD’s, video games. We’ll have more room for any of those resources.”

“It’s great to get the kids out,” said Shelly Reichert. “Especially during the pandemic when we didn’t have anything to have the resource right here in town was nice. I think it’s very important for the kids.”

But even after raising more than $10,000, they realize it could take a hero for this story to have a happy ending.

“We’re just keeping our options open and hoping that right person wants a naming opportunity, or they just want to make a good contribution to their community. Every donation is appreciated.”