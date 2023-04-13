Motorcyclist killed, woman hurt after fatal crash early Thursday morning

The crash victim was identified as Nathan Waibl, 44, from Farmington.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — One man was killed and a woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Washington County early Thursday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the accident happened just before 7 a.m. Thursday on MO-8 headed east of North Oak Road in Mineral Point.

A Honda CBR motorcycle was stopped in traffic on MO-8 when a Dodge Durango did not see it and struck the rear of the Honda CBR. The accident caused the driver, a 44-year-old man, to be thrown from the motorcycle.

He was wearing a helmet, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash victim was identified as Nathan Waibl, 44, from Farmington.

Washington County EMS took the driver of the Dodge Durango, a 40-year-old woman from Mineral Point, to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

There is no further information to provide at this time.

