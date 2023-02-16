Police cancel SARAA Alert after boy found safe

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department canceled a SARAA Alert Thursday night after a 1-year-old boy was found safe Thursday night.
Police said the boy was taken from his mother Thursday night in south St. Louis and was found safe later in the night.
The following four specific criteria must be met before a law enforcement agency can initiate a SARAA Alert, according to St. Louis police:
- The child must be 16 years of age or younger and the law enforcement agency believes that the child has been kidnapped.
- There is belief that the child is in danger of serious great bodily harm or death.
- An investigation has verified the kidnapping and eliminated alternative explanations.
- Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the kidnapped child, alleged suspect or the alleged suspect’s vehicle.