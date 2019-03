ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County police issued a missing and endangered advisory for an 11-year-old girl.

Mia Conaway left home between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday. She was last seen in Mehlville in the 2600 block of Chanute Drive. She was wearing a pink coat with a fur hood, pink shirt, jeans and pink, white and blue Nikes.

Anyone with information should contact police at 636-529-8210.