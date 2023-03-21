Police looking for missing 12-year-old Farmington girl who may be with 'alleged boyfriend'

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the Farmington Police Department at 573-431-3131.

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Police in Farmington, Missouri, are looking for a 12-year-old girl that may have run off with an 18-year-old man.

According to an Endangered Person Advisory, Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce left her home on Maple Street in Farmington Monday night and hasn't been seen since.

The advisory said police think she ran away from the home with 18-year-old David Allen Jennings, who was described as her "alleged boyfriend."

The advisory also said Jennings might have relatives in the St. Joseph area and they could be headed in that direction.

The advisory said Pierce has a diminished mental capacity and may not be able to make rational decisions.

She is about 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds with black hair, blue eyes and a burn mark on her left wrist. She was wearing a black hoodie with "JT" in white letters and jeans with holes in them.

Jennings is 5-foot-7 and 245 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a baseball cap, black hoodie and shorts, according to the advisory.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the Farmington Police Department at 573-431-3131.

