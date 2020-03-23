FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police are searching for an endangered 13-year-old girl who made a concerning phone call to her guardian late Sunday night.

Aaniyah Anthony was reported as a runaway on March 19 by her aunt, who is her legal guardian. She lives on the 11000 block of Nero Drive in Florissant.

Aaniyah called her aunt at 10:32 p.m. Sunday, according to the St. Louis County Police Department. Her aunt told police Aaniyah was "crying hysterically and stated she did not know where she was."

The call disconnected, and when her aunt tried to call her back but she couldn't make contact.

Aaniyah has bipolar disorder, PTSD and ADHD but didn't take her medication.

She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and has auburn/black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and black sweatpants.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-4282.

