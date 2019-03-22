ALORTON, Ill. — A missing 14-year-old girl was found in Cahokia Friday night around 11 p.m. She has been reunited with her family.

Original story below:

Police in Alorton, Illinois, are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday.

Police said Karmen Pitts lives with her mom at the Greystone Apartments in Alorton.

She is about 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink flower print shirt, black flower print pants and a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alorton Police Department at 618-271-4591 or CenCom West at 618-825-2681.