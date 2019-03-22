ALORTON, Ill. — A missing 14-year-old girl was found in Cahokia Friday night around 11 p.m. She has been reunited with her family.
Original story below:
Police in Alorton, Illinois, are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday.
Police said Karmen Pitts lives with her mom at the Greystone Apartments in Alorton.
She is about 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink flower print shirt, black flower print pants and a gray hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Alorton Police Department at 618-271-4591 or CenCom West at 618-825-2681.