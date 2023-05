PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — The Rolla Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old who has been reported missing.

Zacaiya Chandler, 14, has been missing since 3:45 p.m. Tuesday from the 800 Block of Wakefield Drive in Rolla, the department said. Chandler was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a logo on the front, gray pants, slippers and purple glasses.