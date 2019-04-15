ROLLA, Mo. — A missing Rolla, Missouri, girl was found safe Monday afternoon, a few hours after she was reported missing.

A post on the Rolla Police Department Facebook page said the 15-month-old girl went missing near Old St. James Road near the old Cantex Building on Industrial Park Drive at around 12:30. A police department spokesman said she was put down for a nap, but managed to wander out of the house.

She was found safe less than a mile from the home. Thanks to everyone who helped with the search.