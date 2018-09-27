PAGEDALE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager in a St. Louis County suburb.

Early Thursday morning, the department issued the advisory for 15-year-old Ashunee Armstrong of Pagedale. She had allegedly told her father she intended to harm herself while video chatting with him on Facebook.

Armstong was believed to have been with Shaunshakira Anderson, although further details on their connection was not made known.

Armstrong was described as 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with black hair, brown and a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and either multicolored shoes or white flip-flops.

Anderson was described as having black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.

Anyone with information on the location of either girls is asked to contact 911, the nearest law enforcement agency, or the Pagedale Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

