FARMINGTON, Mo. — The Farmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help again in finding a missing teenager.

John Isaiah Robinson was last seen Friday, March 22 wearing a dark hoodie, brown jacket and light gray sweat pants.

He’s 16 years old, 5’9” and weighs 135 pounds.

Police have heard reports that John is in the Farmington or Bonne Terre areas.

If you have any information about where he is, please call the Farmington Police Department at 573-756-6686.