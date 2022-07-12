St. Francois County police looking for missing 2-week-old boy they say could be with non-custodial mother

Police said the 2-week-old boy's mother, 29-year-old Kala Boesch, did not show up for a court appearance and may be heading to Lake of the Ozarks.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department is looking for a 2-week-old boy they think is with his non-custodial mother.

According to a missing person report, 2-week-old Aryan Shinstock has not been seen since 9 p.m. Monday at a home in Bonne Terre.

Police said the 2-week-old boy's mother, 29-year-old Kala Boesch, did not show up for a court appearance and may be heading to Lake of the Ozarks or Bowling Green, Kentucky. The missing person report said the St. Francois County Court put the boy into protective custody of the state.

Police said Kala Boesch is 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Aryan Shinstock is about 18-inches long and six pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said she may be driving a red, 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with unknown registration.