FERGUSON, Mo. — An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Ryan M. Becker, a 20-year-old man with a mental disability.

Becker was last seen at about 5 a.m. Wednesday walking down an alley near Walnut Grove Elementary School in Ferguson. The address is 1248 N. Florissant.

Becker is 5’8” tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray t-shirt with a circle on it and black and white basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about Becker should call 911 immediately or call the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100.

© 2018 KSDK