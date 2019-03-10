ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department issued an endangered missing person advisory for a 26-year-old man last seen on Oct. 1.

Caleb N. Rios was last seen in the 1600 block of Rembrandt Drive, driving a gray 2008 Saturn VUE with Texas license plate ‘MCK-1368.’

Relatives told police, Rios has expressed suicidal thoughts and is in possession of a handgun.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Knobbe at 636-949-7900, ext. 4465 or call 911.

