ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 26-year-old.

Samuel Jackson was last seen sometime Wednesday, but does not have his needed medication, according to police.

Police said they’re concerned he may be a victim of a crime or become a victim of a crime.

No other information has been provided.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Taylor at 314-615-5391 or 636-529-8210.



