MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. – A girl who went missing from Mountain Grove has been found dead, according to the Mountain Grove Fire Department.

Vivian Fitzenrider, 3, went missing near 13th and Oakview Lane. According to KY3, her body was found in a pond not far from where she was reported missing. Authorities found her body around 7 a.m. Wednesdaay.

Mountain Grove is located about about three hours from St. Louis.

Nearly 300 volunteers showed up to help with the search Tuesday night.

Mountain Grove Fire Department shared the following message on Facebook,

'We are posting this morning with heavy hearts. As many of you know the body of 3 year old Vivian was recovered this morning. It is a tragedy that no one is prepared for and an outcome nobody ever wants. Our prayers now are with Vivian's Family, Friends and Community. Along with law enforcement, fire departments, sheriff departments there were hundreds of volunteers from our community that responded to the incident and assisted with the search. This is what makes Mountain Grove the most wonderful place on earth. The Mountain Grove Fire Department brags on our community and we are never ever disappointed. hundreds of people from our community came out and searched. I know we all hoped that she would be found safe, but it is not what God had planned. Now we are asking our community to wrap this family in prayers for peace and understanding in the coming days and forward from there. Once again thank you to everyone that searched, donated or prayed for us during this tragedy. God Bless and stay safe.'

