St. Louis County police searching for missing 63-year-old man

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing since Friday morning.

Robert Louis Bollman, 63, has been missing since 11 a.m. Friday from the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive in Florissant. A note was found saying Bollman was going on a walk and has not been heard from since.

St. Louis County police say Bollman has diminished cognitive abilities.

Bollman has gray hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with dark-colored stripes, a "Bob" nametag from Floyd's Automotive, dark blue pants and possibly a red hat, St. Louis County police say.