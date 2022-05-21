St. Louis County police searching for missing 63-year-old man

x
Credit: St. Louis County Police Department
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing since Friday morning. 

Robert Louis Bollman, 63, has been missing  since 11 a.m. Friday from the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive in Florissant. A note was found saying Bollman was going on a walk and has not been heard from since. 

St. Louis County police say Bollman has diminished cognitive abilities.

Credit: St. Louis County Police Department
Robert Louis Bollmann has been missing since 11 a.m. Friday

Bollman has gray hair and green eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. 

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with dark-colored stripes, a "Bob" nametag from Floyd's Automotive, dark blue pants and possibly a red hat, St. Louis County police say. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

