Police seek missing South County woman who left without her belongings

Police said Denise Cummins took several Xanax pills within 48 hours before she was reported missing.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a 65-year-old woman who left without her belongings before allegedly threatening a suicide attempt.

Denise Cummins, 65, was reported missing around 11 p.m. Sunday after she left a home in the 100 block of Lemay Gardens Drive without her phone, purse, or wallet. According to police, Cummins allegedly threatened to commit suicide with a handgun before one of her relatives disarmed her. The 65-year-old also reportedly took numerous Xanax pills within the last 48 hours.

Cummins left the home in a Silver 2021 Toyota Corolla with Missouri license plates with NH5U0S. Local police tried to pull her over but she sped off, authorities said.

The missing woman is about 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with green eyes, brown and gray hair. She was last seen wearing long blue pajamas.

Anyone with information should call local law enforcement or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.