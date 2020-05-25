Police looking for missing 70-year-old Florissant man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Florissant police are looking for a missing 70-year-old who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

Police said Neal Harris left his home on Keeven Lane in Florissant at around 10 a.m. and has not been seen since. The missing person report said Harris is forgetful and may be confused, but he has not been diagnosed with any medical issues that would affect his memory.