ARNOLD, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman.

Pamela Thurston, 70, was last seen in the 2900 block of Adayah Lane on Aug. 9 around 6:30 a.m. She was wearing a black and gray McDonald’s uniform shirt with black pants and slip resistant shoes.

Thurston was driving a Brown/Bronze 2003 Buick LeSabre bearing Missouri, PJ9K8P last seen at residence, unknown direction of travel.

Thurston did not show up for work on Aug. 9. Family said she has Dementia she exhibits symptoms of Alzheimer’s and has stated she wants to go to Portland, Maine.

Anyone with information should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at 636-797-5053.