MISSING: 72-year-old man with dementia left St. Louis County home on foot

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Local authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man who never returned home Monday morning.

According to St. Louis County Police, 72-year-old Larry Bonds walked away from his home in the 9800 block of Green Valley Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Bonds, who has been diagnosed with dementia, frequently walks along Chambers Road but has ended up near the Bellefontaine area.

The 72-year-old stands about 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald but was last wearing an army hat, army jacket, and blue pants.

If anyone has spotted Bonds or has any information on his whereabouts, please call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or 911.