ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man with dementia and Alzheimer's who hasn't been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

The missing person report said Gerald Abbott left his Springfield, Missouri, home in his Dodge Ram 1500 to go to Walmart, but hasn't been seen since.

Police said Abbott's phone last pinged in the St. Louis and Farmington areas Thursday afternoon.

Abbott is about 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He might be wearing glasses.

His car is described as a red, 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 with Missouri plates 5SAG11.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.

More local news:

RELATED: Suspects arrested after police chase in St. Louis County

RELATED: St. Louis County reaches agreement to settle discrimination lawsuit with gay lieutenant

RELATED: City Foundry STL’s new sign is up, so when does it open?