University City police searching for missing 82-year-old man

John Garland went missing at 8 a.m. Thursday morning in the 7000 block of Wayne Avenue.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The University City Police Department needs help locating a missing man.

A silver advisory said 82-year-old John Garland went missing at 8 a.m. Thursday morning in the 7000 block of Wayne Avenue in University City after he left his home in his vehicle, which was low on fuel. He left his phone at home.

Garland is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes, according to the advisory.

Garland was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue coat, a black-billed hunting cap and glasses. He has diagnosed dementia, the advisory said.

Garland's vehicle is a silver 2018 Kia Optima with Missouri license plates: JE1X3R. His vehicle was last seen on Lindbergh Boulevard and New Halls Ferry Road, according to the advisory.

Anyone with information on Garland's disappearance or who has seen Garland is asked to call 911 immediately to reach the nearest law enforcement agency or contact the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211.