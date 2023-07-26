St. Louis County police searching for missing 84-year-old man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 84-year-old man with a heart condition and dementia is missing.
The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Beldin Hare, who was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The 84-year-old man was last seen when he was supposed to be following a family member to a car dealership but never arrived.
He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair. Hare was last seen wearing a white shirt, light-colored khaki shorts and gray shoes.
Hare's cell phone was last pinged at 11:30 a.m., showing him to be in the Whitehall, Illinois area.
He was last seen on US 67 in a gray 201 Nissan Rogue with Missouri license plates ZA4J5L.
Anyone who has seen Hare or his vehicle is asked to immediately call 911 to report information to law enforcement or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8225.