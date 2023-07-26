St. Louis County police searching for missing 84-year-old man

Hare's cell phone was last pinged at 11:30 a.m., showing him to be in the Whitehall, Illinois area.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 84-year-old man with a heart condition and dementia is missing.

The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Beldin Hare, who was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The 84-year-old man was last seen when he was supposed to be following a family member to a car dealership but never arrived.

He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair. Hare was last seen wearing a white shirt, light-colored khaki shorts and gray shoes.

Hare's cell phone was last pinged at 11:30 a.m., showing him to be in the Whitehall, Illinois area.

He was last seen on US 67 in a gray 201 Nissan Rogue with Missouri license plates ZA4J5L.